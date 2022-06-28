Children in Huntington Park Will Have Access to Free Tutoring Services This Summer

The city of Huntington Park is offering free tutoring to children in kindergarten through twelfth grade (K-12) to help them advance in their studies, which have been affected by the pandemic.

The program is a collaboration between the city and the Southeast Community Foundation's (SCF) Enrichment Tutoring Academy (ETA). Through ETA, children and young people will receive classes in English (reading and writing) and mathematics.

“After the pandemic we saw a lot of our students fall behind in school because they didn't have the resources to do the jobs they had to do,” Huntington Park Mayor Graciela Ortiz said.

“What we have done is invest in our students with professional tutoring during the summer and during the fall.”

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Ortiz points out that, although the tutorials are aimed at students of all grades, preference is being given to second and third grade students because it is a stage where they begin to learn the basic fundamentals of education.

“The beauty of this tutoring is that it is individual, for each student. Depending on how the student is doing in school, that's where they're going to start with them,” Ortiz said. “If they're behind, they're going to try to move them forward. If they do well, they will try to advance them.”

He also highlighted the importance of parents being part of their children's education.

"Parents should be involved with their children in education," advises Ortiz. Talk to your teachers, go to conferences. Ask the questions to get the services they need.”

For enrollment, parents must show proof of city residency. Accepted forms are an updated report card or utility bill.

Classes will be held from Monday to Thursday, at three different times, for a total of 20 hours of classes.

Parents can enroll their children using this link.

This story originally appeared on the site for our sister station, Telemundo 52. Para leer en Español, haga clic aquí.