Hit-and-Run Driver Strikes and Kills Woman in Tarzana

A woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Tarzana Tuesday night.

Police received calls around 10:40 p.m. that there was a person who has been hit by a vehicle near the Braemar Country Club on Reseda Boulevard.

When first responders arrived to the scene they found a woman who was already deceased lying in the middle of the street. They also found vehicle debris scattered in the street.

According to the LAPD Valley Traffic Division, they don't know if the woman was in the marked crosswalk along the sides.

At this time police don't have a description of the driver or the vehicle that hit her.

They are asking that anyone who was in the area at the time of the accident and might have seen something to call (818)644-8000.