Holiday Flights Canceled at LAX, Other Airports Due to COVID-19 Issues

A wave of worldwide flight cancellations on Christmas Eve was having some effect at LAX, airport officials acknowledged Friday.

"We know some airline cancellations across the country are in the news. At LAX today, our flights are showing over 90% on time right now with 25 cancellations out of 1,028 scheduled flights," LAX tweeted at 9:23 a.m. Friday.

Five hours later, the airport added: "We have seen some additional cancellations this evening so please check your flight status with your airline for the latest. Arrive early, we will be busy tonight! Check parking at http://parking.flylax.com and @FlyLAXstats."

According to the tracking site FlightAware.com, 2,404 flights were canceled around the world Friday, with 676 of them involving travel into or out of the United States.

The site expected another 1,915 cancellations on Saturday, with 667 affecting the United States.

Flight Aware listed 82 cancellations at LAX on Friday, and 53 on Saturday.

The scrapped flights were largely blamed on airline staffing shortages caused by the latest surge in coronavirus cases, fueled by the Omicron variant. Weather issues were also causing some of the cancellations.