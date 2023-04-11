Hollenbeck Park Lake Recommended to Receive $25.1 Million for Renovations

The Upper Los Angeles River Watershed Area Steering Committee has recommended $25.1 million in funding to help with the Hollenbeck Park Lake Rehabilitation Project.

The grant would allow for a complete transformation of the lake and help undo environmental injustices that have taken a toll on the Boyle Heights community.

The announcement was made by Councilmember Kevin de León who serves over District 14 which includes parts of Downtown, Boyle Heights, Eagle Rock, El Sereno, Garvanza, Glassell Park, Lincoln Heights, Highland Park and Monterey Hills.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"The goal of this project is to improve water quality to the Boyle Heights neighborhood, Hollenbeck Park Lake and the Upper Los Angeles River Watershed Area," de León said at a press conference.

Hollenbeck Park and Lake is one of the city's oldest and most iconic parks. Hollenbeck Lake stretches over four acres and serves as an important green space within the neighboring community.

The rehabilitation process will look to reconstruct the lake, enhance recreational opportunities for the community, mitigate flood risks, improve air quality, reduce heat island effects and increase carbon sequestration.

Final approval on the funding will be taken by the LA County Board of Supervisors in the summer.