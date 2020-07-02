Burbank Airport

Hollywood Burbank Airport Reopens Terminal B

Hollywood Burbank Airport reopens Terminal B and valet parking services today, after being closed for more than two months due to coronavirus.

  • Terminal B at the airport in Burbank was closed April 10 due to reduced travel.
  • Valet service also is resuming at the airport.
  • Terminal B will include the ticket counter and baggage services for Alaska and United as well as Transportation Security Administration security screenings.

Operations that were temporarily grounded at the Hollywood Burbank Airport due to coronavirus will be restarting Thursday as Terminal B reopens and valet parking service resumes.

Terminal B, which closed on April 10 as a result of reduced passenger traffic from COVID-19, will begin welcoming passengers again Thursday for passengers on Alaska and United flights.

Valet service at the airport, which ceased on March 30, also will resume Thursday.

When Terminal B reopens, it will include the ticket counter and baggage services for Alaska and United as well as Transportation Security Administration security screenings.

Spirit Airlines ticket counters will remain in Terminal A, but passengers will proceed to Terminal B for TSA security screening, boarding and baggage services.

American and Southwest will continue to operate in Terminal A as normal.

Delta and JetBlue services are temporarily suspended until further notice.

All passengers are being asked to wear face masks, practice social distancing and wash their hands, airport officials said.

Hollywood Burbank Airport is owned and operated by the Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority, a joint powers agency created in 1977 between the cities.

In 2019, the airport served more than 5.9 million passengers and reached 17 nonstop destinations in the United States

