An armed robbery early Friday morning outside a multi-million dollar Hollywood Hills home owned by an online fashion store CEO left one person dead and four injured, including a security guard, in a violent chain of events that ended with a traffic stop in Beverly Hills.

The shooting happened shortly before 2 a.m. outside a home in the 1400 block of Blue Jay Way during an attempted robbery on the street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Two men outside the residence, who were visiting a home in the area, were approached by two men in ski masks, who forced the victims to the ground, police said.

A security guard who was protecting a nearby residence responded, and there was an exchange of gunfire, police said. The security guard was struck by gunfire in the stomach and hospitalized in critical condition.

“They were armed with handguns, they forced them on the ground, they took property,” said the LAPD’s Meghan Aguilar. “At which point, another a man, a security guard, came out, and there was an exchange of gunfire.”

The two robbery victims and two robbers also were shot.

Officers found the three victims at a home.

Property records show the home outside of which the robbery and shooting occurred is owned by Richard Saghian, founder and CEO of online clothing store Fashion Nova. It was not immediately clear whether he was home at the time.

It was not immediately clear whether the security guard was working at the home.

Investigators said high-end property was taken in the robbery. Details about the items were not immediately available.

Police learned about a car, described as a silver or light-colored Audi, that may have been involved in the shooting and began searching for it, LAPD said. They located the car in Beverly Hills and pulled the driver over near Santa Monica Boulevard and Doheny Drive.

The LAPD said three people were inside the car with two of them suffering from gunshot wounds. One of them -- identified as a person involved in the robbery attempt -- died at the scene.

The other was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. The third individual was not hurt.

The Santa Monica Boulevard and Doheny Drive intersection was shut down in the area for the investigation.

NBCLA's Jonathan Lloyd contributed to this report.