District Attorney Gives Update on Hollywood Producer Accused of Rape

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón was to hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss criminal charges filed against TV producer Eric Weinberg, who was accused of sexual assault by several women.

The five-time Emmy nominated producer was arrested mid-July at his home in Los Feliz.

Court records show that Weinberg was charged Sept. 28 with 18 criminal counts, including rape, sexual battery, assault, oral copulation, false imprisonment and forcible penetration by a foreign object. District Attorney George Gascón was expected to discuss the charges during a Wednesday afternoon news conference at 2 p.m. PST.

LAPD said he was accused of bringing his victims to that home. They were women he allegedly met at grocery stores coffee shops or online, and sexually assaulted during photo shoots.

One woman says when she heard Eric Weinberg was arrested for an unknown number of sexual assaults and rape, she recalled her interaction with him.

“I got goosebumps cause I remember how creepy he was towards me,” the 31-year-old woman, who did not wish to be identified, told NBCLA in an exclusive interview.

The West Hollywood woman remembers three years ago arriving at this home for a date with the man she met through a dating app.

“I never show up to men’s houses on first dates but I did for him cause i thought he was this professional figure,” she said.

A then 28-year-old grad student, she says her date was with Eric Weinberg, the co-executive producer of the NBC comedy “Scrubs” and Showtime's “Californication.”

“He is like checking off all these normal guy things, he’s got a great job, he’s witty, he’s smart, this is not a stupid man but everything was just thrown off,” she said.

Weinberg allegedly targeted young women under the guise of being a photographer.

“He shows me this book, it’s like a photo book and it’s big and has all these nudes and it’s very pornographic and he’s trying to say he is a photographer and I should take off my clothes and go to the bedroom and pose for him,” she said.

The LAPD says Weinberg sexually assaulted the women in his home during a photo shoot.

“I thought I was gonna get rape if I allowed him to get any closer, I knew, like I’m in danger if I didn’t get up and leave this house,” she said.

The LAPD says they are seeking to speak with unidentified victims as far back as the 1990s.

“My gut feeling was correct and I did feel like escaping him for sure,” she said.