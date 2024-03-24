Holy Week begins today with Palm Sunday, which commemorates Jesus' entry into Jerusalem before his death. And it will be celebrated at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angeles and elsewhere in Southern California.

The Mass will be celebrated in English at 10:00 A.M. at the Cathedral. It will begin outdoors on the Cathedral Plaza for the blessing of palm branches.

The palms, which represent the palms the crowd brought when Jesus rode into Jerusalem, will then be carried into the Cathedral.

The Rev. Brian Nunes will celebrate the Mass in Spanish at 12:30 P.M. The Masses will be livestreamed at facebook.com/lacatholics and youtube.com/olacathedral.