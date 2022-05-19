Resident Scuffles With Armed Home Invasion Robbers in Diamond Bar

A resident scuffled with two armed individuals in an armed home invasion robbery early Thursday in Diamond Bar.

Deputies from the Walnut/Diamond Sheriff's Station were called at about 1:30 a.m. to the 23000 block of Sunset Crossing Road. They were told two armed men -- one with a handgun, another with a stun gun -- entered the residence and assaulted the homeowner, punching him several times.

The masked thieves stole approximately $3,000 in cash before leaving the home in eastern Los Angeles County.

No arrests were reported. A man was taken into custody at the scene, but it was not immediately clear whether he was connected to the crime.

Two people were in the house at the time.