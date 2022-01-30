Long Beach

Homeless Man Found Shot To Death in Vacant Long Beach Building

Officers found 30-year-old Eduardo Alonso suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body in a vacant building.

By City News Service

A 30-year-old homeless man was found shot to death inside a vacant building in Long Beach that had been converted into an encampment, authorities said Sunday.

Officers dispatched about 2:05 p.m. Saturday to the 1400 block of Long Beach Boulevard, near Anaheim Street, regarding a report of a shooting, found Eduardo Alonso suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

Arriving paramedics pronounced Alonso dead at the scene.

The suspect who allegedly shot dead Alonso was last seen southbound in a rear alley of the encampment.

The motive is not known and the shooting is being investigated as gang-related.

Long Beach police homicide detectives urged anyone with any information regarding the shooting death to call them at 562-570-7244 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

