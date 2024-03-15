Studio City

House fire burns for more than 2 hours at hillside home in Studio City

The fire burned at a two-story house near Fryman Canyon Park.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A house fire burned for nearly 3 hours Friday morning at a hillside home in Studio City near Fryman Canyon Park.

The fire was reported at about 4 a.m. when firefighters were called to the 3000 block of North Oakdell Lane east of Fryman Road. Flames and smoke rising from the burning two-story house could be seen from nearby freeways.

One firefighter was hospitalized in fair condition. A resident suffered minor smoke inhalation.

The fire began in the rear of the house and spread to the attic. Details about what caused the fire were not immediately available.

The fire was knocked down just after 6:30 a.m.

