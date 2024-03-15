House fire burns for more than 2 hours at hillside home in Studio City

A house fire burned for nearly 3 hours Friday morning at a hillside home in Studio City near Fryman Canyon Park.

The fire was reported at about 4 a.m. when firefighters were called to the 3000 block of North Oakdell Lane east of Fryman Road. Flames and smoke rising from the burning two-story house could be seen from nearby freeways.

One firefighter was hospitalized in fair condition. A resident suffered minor smoke inhalation.

The fire began in the rear of the house and spread to the attic. Details about what caused the fire were not immediately available.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The fire was knocked down just after 6:30 a.m.