House Fire Sparks Brush Fire in Silverado Canyon, Bond Fire Burns 6,400 Acres

What to Know
- The Bond Fire has scorched 6,400 acres in Orange County
- Mandatory and voluntary evacuations have been ordered for a large portion of Orange County residents, forcing 25,000 residents from their homes
- The Bond Fire is currently 10% contained
A wind-driven brush fire in Silverado Canyon that left two firefighters injured was sparked by a house fire, expanding to 6,400 acres Thursday as evacuations were ordered for residents in multiple Orange County communities.
Fire officials initially believed the fire had burned 7,200 acres at around 8 p.m., but the fire authority conducted more accurate mapping Thursday evening and updated the size to 6,400 acres. The fire is now 10% contained.
Orange County Fire Authority personnel responded to the 29400 block of Silverado Canyon Drive at about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday.
About 500 firefighters were assigned to the firefighting effort, the OCFA said. The agency is in unified command with the U.S. Forest Service. Ground crews were being assisted in the fight against the Bond Fire by fire helicopters and a helitanker, the OCFA said. The two injured firefighters were treated by paramedics and taken to a hospital. Updates on their conditions weren't immediately available.
Aircraft temporarily were unable to fly in the area due to high winds, but flights were expected to resume Thursday morning.
Mandatory evacuations were in effect in the Modjeska, Silverado and Williams Canyon areas, Foothill Ranch and Portola Hills west of El Toro and north of the 241 Toll Road.
Evacuation orders were lifted for Lake Forest, north of Alton Parkway, east of the 241 Toll Road.
Voluntary evacuations were issued for the following areas:
- Lake Forest, from the 241 Toll Road, along Bake Parkway to Musick and north to the border with Irvine and from the 241 Toll Road north to Bake Parkway to Foothill Ranch Community Ranch
- Borrego Canyon
- Baker Ranch
- Portola Hills
- Live Oak Canyon
- Trabuco Canyon
- Rose Canyon
- Valley Vista Way
- Meadow Ridge Drive
- Orchard Hills community
Evacuees were strongly encouraged to stay with family or friends or in a hotel, the OCFA said.
"Due to COVID-19, no congregate shelter is offered,'' the authority tweeted about 5:20 a.m.
The Red Cross reported Thursday evening that 170 residents were provided with nearby hotel rooms.
A temporary Orange County Red Cross evacuation point was available at Santiago Community College in Orange but it is now closed.
A new one was opened at El Modena High School on 3920 E Spring St., Orange, CA 92869.
Officials have also opened another Red Cross evacuation point at El Toro High School at 25255 Toledo Way in Lake Forest.
Officials said Orange County Animal Care would be accepting small household pets beginning at 6 a.m. at the Tustin Facility at 1630 Victory Road.
The Orange County Sheriff's Department announced that the county's Emergency Operations Center was activated to support the firefighting effort. A public information hotline number was activated -- 714-628-7085 -- for residents to call for information on resources available for them.
Residents were urged to stay informed of the most current information
by monitoring @OCFA_PIO on Twitter. Also, a public safety map with evacuation
orders and warnings was available at https://bit.ly/2Vy231m.
Road Closures
- NB-241 closed at Portola Pkwy
- SB-5 Connector to NB-133 closed
- EB-91 Connector to SB-241 closed
- WB-91 Connector to SB-241 will CLOSE
- NB-5 Connector to NB-133 will CLOSE
- Edinger/Walnut on-ramp to NB-261 will CLOSE
- Irvine Blvd on-ramp to NB-133 will CLOSE
The Irvine Police Department alerted residents that it is aware of the Bond Fire burning nearby and, while fire is visible from within the city, it was moving away from Irvine and there was no current threat to residents.
Anaheim officials also tweeted that no immediate threat was seen in that city.
Inland Orange County is under a red-flag warning until 10 p.m. Saturday for extreme fire danger due to high winds and low relative humidity.