House Fire Sparks Brush Fire in Silverado Canyon, Bond Fire Burns 6,400 Acres

What to Know The Bond Fire has scorched 6,400 acres in Orange County

Mandatory and voluntary evacuations have been ordered for a large portion of Orange County residents, forcing 25,000 residents from their homes

The Bond Fire is currently 10% contained



A wind-driven brush fire in Silverado Canyon that left two firefighters injured was sparked by a house fire, expanding to 6,400 acres Thursday as evacuations were ordered for residents in multiple Orange County communities.

Fire officials initially believed the fire had burned 7,200 acres at around 8 p.m., but the fire authority conducted more accurate mapping Thursday evening and updated the size to 6,400 acres. The fire is now 10% contained.

Orange County Fire Authority personnel responded to the 29400 block of Silverado Canyon Drive at about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Wind and Red Flag Weather Drive Fires in Southern California Ahead of Holidays

About 500 firefighters were assigned to the firefighting effort, the OCFA said. The agency is in unified command with the U.S. Forest Service. Ground crews were being assisted in the fight against the Bond Fire by fire helicopters and a helitanker, the OCFA said. The two injured firefighters were treated by paramedics and taken to a hospital. Updates on their conditions weren't immediately available.

The high winds and tender brush in Silverado Canyon are "a recipe for disaster," officials said. Mekahlo Medina reports for Today in LA at 6 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.

Aircraft temporarily were unable to fly in the area due to high winds, but flights were expected to resume Thursday morning.

Mandatory evacuations were in effect in the Modjeska, Silverado and Williams Canyon areas, Foothill Ranch and Portola Hills west of El Toro and north of the 241 Toll Road.

Evacuation orders were lifted for Lake Forest, north of Alton Parkway, east of the 241 Toll Road.

Voluntary evacuations were issued for the following areas:

Lake Forest, from the 241 Toll Road, along Bake Parkway to Musick and north to the border with Irvine and from the 241 Toll Road north to Bake Parkway to Foothill Ranch Community Ranch

Borrego Canyon

Baker Ranch

Portola Hills

Live Oak Canyon

Trabuco Canyon

Rose Canyon

Valley Vista Way

Meadow Ridge Drive

Orchard Hills community

Mandatory evacuation orders now for residents of Modjeska Canyon. The #BondFire has exploded to 1,500 acres and structures are threatened in Silverado and Williams Canyons also. More than 240 firefighters are on the fire line working to protect lives/property. pic.twitter.com/4QR7sp9PF7 — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) December 3, 2020

Evacuees were strongly encouraged to stay with family or friends or in a hotel, the OCFA said.

"Due to COVID-19, no congregate shelter is offered,'' the authority tweeted about 5:20 a.m.

The Red Cross reported Thursday evening that 170 residents were provided with nearby hotel rooms.

A temporary Orange County Red Cross evacuation point was available at Santiago Community College in Orange but it is now closed.

A new one was opened at El Modena High School on 3920 E Spring St., Orange, CA 92869.

Officials have also opened another Red Cross evacuation point at El Toro High School at 25255 Toledo Way in Lake Forest.

Officials said Orange County Animal Care would be accepting small household pets beginning at 6 a.m. at the Tustin Facility at 1630 Victory Road.

Large animal owners under an evacuation order can take their pets to the following locations. The daily care as well as feed, medications and other necessary supplies will be the responsibility of the animal owner. — OC Animal Care (@OCAnimalCare) December 3, 2020

The Orange County Sheriff's Department announced that the county's Emergency Operations Center was activated to support the firefighting effort. A public information hotline number was activated -- 714-628-7085 -- for residents to call for information on resources available for them.

EVACUEES of #BondFire. You’re

strongly encouraged to seek safety with family/friends or in a hotel.

Due to COVID-19, no congregate shelter is offered. A temporary OC Red Cross evacuation point is at 8405 E. Chapman Ave, Orange. Info and restrooms available. pic.twitter.com/O6fiRmmYPX — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) December 3, 2020

Residents were urged to stay informed of the most current information

by monitoring @OCFA_PIO on Twitter. Also, a public safety map with evacuation

orders and warnings was available at https://bit.ly/2Vy231m.

Road Closures

NB-241 closed at Portola Pkwy

SB-5 Connector to NB-133 closed

EB-91 Connector to SB-241 closed

WB-91 Connector to SB-241 will CLOSE

NB-5 Connector to NB-133 will CLOSE

Edinger/Walnut on-ramp to NB-261 will CLOSE

Irvine Blvd on-ramp to NB-133 will CLOSE

A house fire spread to nearby brush in Silverado Canyon, as seen on NBC4 News on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.

The Irvine Police Department alerted residents that it is aware of the Bond Fire burning nearby and, while fire is visible from within the city, it was moving away from Irvine and there was no current threat to residents.

Anaheim officials also tweeted that no immediate threat was seen in that city.

Inland Orange County is under a red-flag warning until 10 p.m. Saturday for extreme fire danger due to high winds and low relative humidity.