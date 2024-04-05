House fire turns into hours-long standoff in South LA

A burglary suspect who had barricaded himself inside a home near the University of Southern California was arrested after an hours-long standoff, authorities said Friday.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to the 700 block of West 30th Street, one block west of Figueroa Street, around 6 p.m. Thursday to a report of a burglary suspect who was arrested at the location but later returned to the area and barricaded himself.

It was unclear when the suspect was previously taken into custody.

Los Angeles Fire firefighters arrived at the scene around 6:35 p.m. Thursday to investigate and extinguish a fire in a two-story craftsman-style home with visible smoke.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"The smoke seen at first has now ceased and dissipated without LAFD involvement," LAFD spokesman Nicholas Prange said.

Video footage showed the suspect on the outside of the home at times and on the roof of the residence, where he refused the officer's commands to surrender.

The man surrendered and taken into custody shortly after 11 p.m.