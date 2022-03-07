House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Endorses Rep. Karen Bass for Mayor of LA

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorsed Rep. Karen Bass today in her campaign to become mayor of Los Angeles, calling her a "national leader and coalition builder.''

"She is masterful at bringing people together to work on big problems by staying focused on shared values. As her colleague and friend, I have seen Karen fight for social and economic justice for the people. She fights for health care for our families and education for our children,'' the San Francisco Democrat said in a video shared on Bass' campaign Twitter account.

"As a former nurse, educator, Speaker of the California Assembly and now a leader in Congress, Karen brings vast experience that has been essential as the Congress has addressed the challenges of our time, including the pandemic. Karen is ready to put that wealth of knowledge and experience to work as mayor of Los Angeles. It is my honor and privilege to support my outstanding colleague and friend, Congresswoman Karen Bass -- the next mayor of Los Angeles."

Bass, D-Los Angeles, officially qualified for the June 7 primary ballot on Thursday, along with other mayoral candidates Councilmen Kevin de León and Joe Buscaino, real estate developer Rick Caruso, City Attorney Mike Feuer and businessman Ramit Varma.

A tentative field of 27 candidates filed paperwork by the Feb. 12 deadline to run for mayor of Los Angeles.

But not all candidates who filed will automatically end up on the ballot. Prospective candidates must gather a minimum of 500 valid signatures from voters, but candidates who collect at least 1,000 signatures will avoid a $300 filing fee.

The deadline for petitions to be submitted is 5 p.m. Wednesday.