How to Avoid LA Marathon Traffic: Street Closures

Many streets and freeway ramps will be closed Sunday for the 35th annual Los Angeles Marathon to accommodate the expected field of more than 25,000 running on the 26.2-mile "stadium to the sea" course from Dodger Stadium to Santa Monica.

The race will start at 6:30 a.m. Runners will then head through downtown Los Angeles, Echo Park, Hollywood, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Century City, Westwood, Brentwood and Santa Monica.

With one exception, the closures will begin at 3 a.m. and are mainly expected to end by mid-afternoon Sunday.

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation and other agencies will strictly enforce a no-parking policy, including citing and impounding vehicles.

The LA Marathon is tomorrow! Avoid bus detours and street closures with Metro Rail. https://t.co/tKuUjRVNYK pic.twitter.com/8MLbaUlTqd — LA Metro (@metrolosangeles) March 7, 2020

During the closures, the major open east-west routes will be the Santa Monica (10) Freeway; Olympic Boulevard between Santa Monica and downtown Los Angeles; Wilshire Boulevard between Santa Monica and Santa Monica Boulevard; Beverly Boulevard between Fairfax Avenue and Silver Lake Boulevard; Santa Monica Boulevard between Fairfax Avenue and Myra Avenue; and Sunset Boulevard between Pacific Palisades and Doheny Drive.

The major open north-south routes will be Bundy Drive between Olympic Boulevard and Wilshire Boulevard; the San Diego (405) Freeway; Fairfax Avenue between Olympic Boulevard and Santa Monica Boulevard; the Hollywood (101) Freeway; and the Harbor (110) Freeway.

The course crossing points via overpass or underpass are:

-- Harbor Freeway to cross under the course at Sunset Boulevard;

-- Hollywood Freeway to cross under the course at Main Street;

-- Harbor Freeway to cross over the course at Temple Street;

-- Hollywood Freeway to cross under the course at Edgeware Road;

-- Silver Lake Boulevard to cross under the course at Sunset Boulevard;

-- Myra Avenue to cross under the course at Sunset Boulevard;

-- Hollywood Freeway to cross under the course at Hollywood Boulevard;

-- San Diego Freeway to cross over the course at Ohio Avenue; and

-- Wilshire Boulevard to cross over the course at the Veterans Administration.

The following closure will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m.:

-- Vin Scully Avenue from Dodger Stadium to Sunset Boulevard.

The following closure will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 9:20 a.m.:

-- Sunset Boulevard from Innes Ave to Figueroa Street.

The following closure will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 9:32 a.m.:

-- Cesar Chavez Avenue from Bunker Hill to Alameda Street.

The following closures will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 9:35 a.m.:

-- Broadway from Cesar Chavez Avenue to Third Street;

-- Alpine Street from Hill Street to Alameda Street; and

-- Spring Street from College Street to First Street.

The following closures will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.:

-- First Street from Hope Street to San Pedro Street;

-- Los Angeles Street from Temple Street to Fifth Street;

-- Winston Street from Los Angeles Street to Main Street;

-- Main Street from Fifth Street to Temple Street;

-- Third Street from San Pedro Street to Hill Street; and

-- Hill Street from Fourth Street to Temple Street.

The following closures will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 10:05 a.m.:

-- First Street from San Pedro Street to Hope Street; and

-- Grand Avenue from Cesar Chavez Avenue to Second Street.

The following closures will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 10:20 a.m.:

-- Temple Street from Alameda Street to Glendale Boulevard;

-- Edgeware Road from Temple Street to Boston Street; and

-- Bellevue Avenue from Sunset Boulevard to Glendale Boulevard.

The following closure will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 10:40 a.m.:

-- Glendale Boulevard from Temple Street to Sunset Boulevard.

The following closure will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 11:10 a.m.:

-- Sunset Boulevard from Echo Park Avenue to Virgil Avenue.

The following closures will be in effect from 4 a.m. to noon:

-- Hollywood Boulevard from Hillhurst Avenue to La Brea Avenue; and

-- Orange Avenue from Hollywood Boulevard to Sunset Boulevard.

The following closure will be in effect from 5 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.:

-- Sunset Boulevard from Highland Avenue to Doheny Drive.

The following closures will be in effect from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

-- San Vicente Boulevard from Sunset Boulevard to Melrose Avenue;

-- Santa Monica Boulevard from La Cienega Boulevard to Sierra Drive;

-- Doheny Drive from Nemo Street to Wilshire Boulevard;

-- Burton Way from Robertson Boulevard to Rexford Drive;

-- South Santa Monica Boulevard from Rexford Drive to Moreno Drive;

-- Rodeo Drive from Santa Monica Boulevard to Wilshire Boulevard; and

-- Wilshire Boulevard from Beverly Drive to Santa Monica Boulevard.

The following closure will be in effect from 5 a.m. to 1:50 p.m.:

-- Santa Monica Boulevard from Wilshire Boulevard to Sepulveda Boulevard.

The following closure will be in effect from 5 a.m. to 2:04 p.m.:

-- Sepulveda Boulevard from Santa Monica Boulevard to Wilshire Boulevard.

The following closure will be in effect from 5 a.m. to 2:20 p.m.:

-- Westbound Wilshire Boulevard from Sepulveda Boulevard to Barrington Avenue.

The following closure will be in effect from 5 a.m. to 2:36 p.m.:

-- San Vicente Boulevard from Wilshire Boulevard to Montana Avenue.

The following closure will be in effect from 5 a.m. to 2:52 p.m.:

-- San Vicente Boulevard from Montana Avenue to Bristol Avenue.

The following closure will be in effect from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

-- San Vicente Boulevard from Bristol Avenue to 18th Street

The following closure will be in effect from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

-- San Vicente Boulevard from Wilshire Boulevard to Ocean Avenue.

The following closure will be in effect from midnight to 5 p.m.:

-- Ocean Avenue from San Vicente Boulevard to Pico Boulevard.

Some additional closures will be in effect that are not officially part of the race course. An interactive map prepared by race officials showing

what streets and intersections will be closed, when they will be closed and

when they are scheduled to reopen can be found at www.lamarathon.com/race-weekend/street-closures.