A familiar face to Southern California TV news viewers will return to the airwaves Monday when Lynette Romero makes her debut at her new home on NBC4’s morning newscast.

Beginning Oct. 10, the longtime journalist and Emmy-award winner will co-anchor “Today in LA” from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday, alongside Adrian Arambulo, meteorologist Belen De Leon and traffic anchor Robin Winston.

"It’s funny how you can immediately connect," Romero said Thursday after a rehearsal with the "Today in LA" crew.

 "I'm looking forward, I’m ready," she added.

The "Today in LA" team poses for a photo on set with new co-anchor Lynette Romero (second from right) in October 2022.

Here’s how to watch:

TV Channels

Grab your remote and turn to these channels for live viewing:

  • Over-the-air/antenna — 4.1
  • Spectrum/Charter — 4 and 704
  • Spectrum/Time Warner — 4 and 1203
  • Cox — 4
  • Verizon Fios — 4 and 504
  • AT&T U-verse — 4 and 1004
  • DirecTV — 4
  • DISH — 4

Connected TV

Prefer to stream the news on your internet-connected TV? You can catch encores of “Today in LA” on the NBC Los Angeles News channel for free on these services:

  • Peacock — If you don't have an account just yet, you can tune in with a free subscription. Find the channels section in the navigation, then scroll down until you find our channel.
  • Roku — Head over to the Live TV section and click your way to channel 126.
  • Samsung TV Plus — Find us on channel 1035.

If you want to stream "Today in LA" as it’s happening live on-air, watch on the NBCLA app on your Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV devices. You'll find the newscast in the local section.

Mobile App and Website

If you’re on the go and want to watch on your smartphone or tablet, download the NBCLA app for iOS and Android. The option to watch will be on the home page between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.

You can also watch at nbcla.com on your mobile or computer browser. The livestream lives on this page.

