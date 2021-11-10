Huntington Beach Police Seize $1 Million Worth of Drugs

Two men were arrested an about $1 million worth of drugs were seized Tuesday during a Southern California anti-drug operation that began last month.

The arrests and seizure came during an investigation into a drug trafficking organization based in Mexico, police said. Details about the investigation were not immediately available.

The drugs were being distributed in Orange and Los Angeles counties, authorities said.

Two men, ages 21 and 29, were arrested Tuesday in connection with the investigation in Bell. One man had 20 pounds of suspected methamphetamine on him at the time of the arrest, police said.

A search warrant was executed at a suspect’s home, where authorities said they found more drugs and weapons. Authorities seized 317 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, 17 kilograms of suspected cocaine and fentanyl, police said.

The suspects were not immediately identified by police.