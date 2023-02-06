Video to Be Released in Stabbing That Led to Police Shooting Death of Double Amputee

Video of events that led to the police shooting death of a double amputee in a wheelchair who was armed with knife will be released during a news conference in Huntington Park.

The news conference with police in the southeastern Los Angeles County community is scheduled for 11 a.m. The department is expected to provide an update on the investigation and video of the moments before the Jan. 26 shooting.

The police shooting followed a stabbing that left a 46-year-old man hospitalized. Anthony Lowe, 36, stabbed the victim before police used a stun gun and shot him, according to the department.

In a statement, police said officers responded to the report of a stabbing and found a victim who suffered a collapsed lung and internal bleeding. The victim told police he was attacked by a Black man in a wheelchair, police said.

"The suspect dismounted his wheelchair, ran to the victim without provocation, and stabbed him in the side of the chest with a 12-inch butcher knife," police said in the statement. "The suspect then ran back to the wheelchair and fled the scene in the wheelchair."

Officers found Lowe, carrying a large knife, nearby. Lowe "threatened to advance or throw the knife," according to the police statement.

Video provided by a witness and posted to Twitter appears to show Lowe out of the wheelchair being followed by police.

Officers used two stun guns before fatally shooting Lowe on the sidewalk.

Family members have decried the use of force, questioning why it was necessary to use against a man who needed a wheelchair.

"I want to achieve truth and justice, because if anybody else would have shot Anthony, with him being a disabled person, they would be in jail now for murder," Ebonique Simon, the mother of Lowe’s 15-year-old son, told NBC News. "They wouldn’t be out taking leave with pay."

Huntington Park police have declined to comment on Lowe’s death. A report was being prepared on the stabbing.

Both of Lowe's legs were amputated last year. He had not yet received prosthetics.

Community activists held a march over the weekend in Huntington Park in support of Lowe's family.

The family has filed a claim against the city on behalf of Lowe's 15-year-old son. A claim is the first step before the filing of a lawsuit.

The officers involved in the shooting were placed on paid administrative leave, pending the investigation's outcome.