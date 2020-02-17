I-10 Tuneup Construction Between Banning and Cabazon Will Resume Tuesday, So Expect Delays

Drivers will be spared from traffic delays Monday night associated with a highway construction project along Interstate 10 scheduled to last almost three years.

The I-10 Pavement Rehabilitation Project, dubbed the I-10 Tune-Up, is a three-phase project spanning nearly 20 miles from Pennsylvania Avenue in Beaumont to the Highway 111 interchange in Palm Springs that Caltrans warns will bring sporadic traffic delays.

#i10TuneUp we will be ready to start again tomorrow, Tuesday, Feb 18! Schedule is subject to change, so be sure go to https://t.co/OaG2ozIg1V and sign up for alerts and more information! pic.twitter.com/rzfSsDX4uk — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) February 17, 2020

Following a break for Presidents Day weekend, work resumes Tuesday at

7 p.m. until Wednesday morning at 6:30 a.m. -- Tuesday through Friday --

between Eighth Street in Banning and Main Street in Cabazon. Crews will

continue installing protective barriers for workers and removing the existing

center divider, Caltrans officials said.

"Alternating lane closures are anticipated during night work hours going in both directions,'' according to Caltrans.

From Tuesday until Friday, the highway shoulder will also be closed from 6 a.m. until 5 p.m.

No daytime lane closures are currently planned, said Terri Kasinga, a Caltrans spokeswoman.

The I-10 Tune-Up includes the replacement of guardrails, repaving lanes Nos. 3 and 4, replacing slabs in lanes Nos. 1 and 2 and upgrading various on- and off-ramps to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Construction began earlier this month and is scheduled to wrap up by the end of 2022.

The first phase spans from Eighth Street in Banning to Main Street in

Cabazon. The next phase will include roadway between Beaumont and Banning, and lastly, from Cabazon to Highway 111 in Palm Springs.

The $210 million project is paid for predominately with Senate Bill 1

money, also known as the "gas tax.'' The remainder is through federal funds,

as well as a sliver of additional state funding, according to Caltrans.

Temporary crossover lanes will constructed at times, which will include thinner-than-traditional lane widths. The speed limit will also be reduced to 60 miles per hour.

For more information, visit www.i10tuneup.com and sign up for project alerts, or call the construction hotline 833-i10-TUNE.