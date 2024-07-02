Irvine

‘I thought I was going to get shot.' Irvine couple describes gunpoint robbery 

The couple, who did not want to be identified, says that several armed men ambushed them right after they pulled into their garage. 

By Camilia Rambaldi

Police are searching through video footage after a couple was robbed in front of their Irvine home.

The incident happened Friday night as the couple was returning home from dinner in Costa Mesa.

The couple, who did not want to be identified, said that several armed men ambushed them right after they pulled into their garage.

"The first one had a gun into my head, I tried to fight him off, and then three more came. I got hit with the gun,” said the male victim. “I was thinking the worst. I thought I was going to get shot or possibly killed."

The Orange County couple told NBCLA they believed they were followed from South Coast.

According to the couple, the robbers, clad in black and wearing ski masks, took off in seconds with the couple’s valuables, including an expensive watch, jewelry, a cell phone and a passport.

“I’m scared. I don’t feel safe. I feel like, especially since nothing’s been done, I feel like they’re going to come back,” the couple added. “Be safe, it could happen in any neighborhood.”

The couple believes the suspects took off in a dark-colored sedan.

Irvine police are still searching for video footage of the incident and asks anyone with information to contact them.

