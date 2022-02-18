‘I Was There When…': Binge the NBCLA Original Series

They say when a disaster strikes, there are a few people who run toward the chaos: paramedics, emergency services and journalists.

In a new original series, NBCLA's news reporters and anchors take you behind the scenes of the craziest stories to have rocked Southern California and beyond.

Can you imagine being in front of O.J. Simpson's white Bronco during the pursuit in 1994?

Reporter Conan Nolan was there.

Anchor Chuck Henry and photographer Kris Li both cheated death escaping a wildfire in the San Bernardino mountains that ravaged their news van.

From the day Kobe Bryant was drafted to his tragic death, sports anchor Fred Roggin shares his personal stories and highlights covering the biggest star in a city of stars.

Binge the series "I Was There When..." beginning Monday Feb. 21

Episodes List

Ep. 1 – Conan Nolan: The OJ Simpson Bronco Chase

The world watched police purse O.J. Simpson. NBCLA Reporter Conan Nolan got in front of the infamous white Bronco. How he pulled it off and the moment he’ll never forget.

Ep. 2 – Vikki Vargas: The 1994 Northridge Earthquake

The Northridge earthquake in 1994 rocked the San Fernando Valley. NBCLA reporter Vikki Vargas shares her personal story covering the disaster and how it changed her family.

Ep. 3 – Patrick Healy: The North Hollywood Bank Shootout

Two heavily armed bank robbers in body armor exchanged nearly 2,000 rounds with officers outside a North Hollywood bank on live television. NBCLA reporter Patrick Healy remembers the day LAPD was outgunned.

Ep. 4 – Colleen Williams: The Atlanta Olympic Games Bombing

NBCLA anchor Colleen Williams was in Atlanta to cover the 1996 Olympics when a bomb went off in Centennial Park. She recounts the blast and how the team in Atlanta delivered the breaking news in the middle of the chaos.

Ep. 5 – Chuck Henry & Kristopher Li: Wildfire Escape

NBCLA anchor Chuck Henry and photographer Kris Li cheated death when they escaped a wildfire in the San Bernardino mountains. They tell the story of how they survived, who saved them and how they lost a news van to flames.

Ep. 6 – Beverly White & David Gregory: Death of Prince

NBCLA reporter Beverly White and photographer David Gregory travelled to Minneapolis to cover the death of music icon Prince. They share their personal connection to the story and the moments that stuck with them.

Ep. 7 – Fred Roggin: Kobe Bryant's Death