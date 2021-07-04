Independence Day Parades Return to Southern California

Independence Day parades will be held Sunday in Pacific Palisades, Westchester and Avalon while the coronavirus pandemic has forced the cancellation of parades in Santa Monica, South Pasadena and Sunland- Tujunga.

Pacific Palisades' 73rd annual Fourth of July Parade will have the theme “The Sparkle Returns!” It will begin at 2 p.m. at Via de la Paz and Bowdoin Street, heads north to Sunset Boulevard, then east to Drummond Street, south to Toyopa Drive, then east to Alma Real Drive, where it concludes. The grand marshal will be Emmy-winning actor Eugene Levy, Pacific Palisades' honorary mayor.

According to organizers, “Consistent with health and safety protocols, we'll do all this in an environment that promotes social distancing and face mask requirements at the time.”

The parade will be followed by a community-wide flyover by the Condor Squadron of World War II North American Aviation AT-6 airplanes at approximately 3 p.m.

Westchester's 21st annual Fourth of July Parade is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. on Loyola Boulevard. Its theme is “Our National Treasures.”

Avalon's Independence Day golf cart parade will begin at 1 p.m. on Casino Way. Its theme is “Catalina Beautiful, Avalon Strong.”

Sierra Madre will hold its 4th of July Parade Monday beginning at 10 a.m. The Buccaneer Lounge will be the grand marshal, a role going to a person or persons whose efforts over a long period of time have been beneficial to Sierra Madre.

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Hilda L. Solis told City News Service Independence Day is “the perfect opportunity to stay local and support businesses in your community by grabbing a family meal at a nearby restaurant or purchasing Independence Day merchandise from a vendor or brick- and-mortar shop.”

To Solis, “Independence Day serves as a reminder of the freedoms that so many have fought for in addition to the work that we must continue doing to ensure that every resident can experience the same rights and freedoms that were put forth on this date in 1776.”

Sen. Alex Padilla said “The best way to celebrate Independence Day is by taking a moment to acknowledge all the hard work that it took to get here.”

“We can celebrate by thanking essential workers like the first responders, doctors, nurses, farmworkers and support staff who cared for our friends and family and risked their lives to help others,'' said Padilla, who is set to speak at the AmericaFest fireworks show at the Rose Bowl, where he will thank frontline workers who have been essential throughout the pandemic and highlighting the strength and resiliency of America's communities.

Padilla called Independence Day “a reminder of the American dream.”

“My parents came to this country with little formal education, but a tremendous work ethic and a deep belief in this country,'' said Padilla, D- California. “They instilled in my brother, sister and I the value of hard work, education, and service to others. And in one generation, I've become a United States senator with the honor of representing the state of California. I think of my parents as I work to keep their dream alive for my own children and for every person in this country.”