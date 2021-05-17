Man Detained in Palisades Fire May Have Set Other Fires Hours Earlier, Sources Say

The unnamed individual detained Sunday on suspicion of igniting the Palisades Fire Saturday is also suspected of setting four small brush fires near Topanga Canyon Boulevard Friday night, two law enforcement sources told NBC4's I-Team.

The first four fires were reported to both LA City and LA County fire departments by residents in the 100 block of North Topanga Canyon around 10 p.m. Friday, and within minutes firefighters from both departments reported seeing the fires burning near the Trailer Canyon Fire Rd. just to the east, the sources said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The fires were each between 1/2 and 1 acre and did not spread due to a low marine layer and high humidity, according to the LA City Fire Department.

Firefighters reported the ignition points appeared close to a popular hiking trail that leads to a waterfall above homes.

City officials announced Monday that the second of two individuals detained over the weekend for questioning in the fire investigation had been arrested, but the person was not booked in jail, the sources confirmed.

Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Ralph Terrazas said Monday the person detained in the Palisades brush fire was arrested at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, and "we feel we have the right person," and was being treated at a hospital possibly for smoke inhalation.