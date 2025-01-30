Influencer apologizes after hurling racial slur at valet workers in Beverly Hills

Florence Mirsky, an influencer and mother to music producer Scott Storch's son, is apologizing on her social media account after a verbal confrontation where she was video recorded hurling a racial slur at valet workers in Beverly Hills.

In the viral video on social media, Mirsky is heard using a slur for immigrants and telling the valet workers that "President Donald Trump is doing good things because you guys rape people. You guys rape and kill people."

Mirsky seems to have addressed the video circulating on her Instagram account, claiming she's not racist and alleging that one of the valet workers had groped her from behind.

The influencer is also heard calling the workers "poor" as she hands a $100 bill to one of the workers and asks for change. One of the workers responded to Mirsky's comment with, "you're poor of soul."

The video ends with Mirsky asking for her keys before attempting to slap the phone of one of the parking attendants who was recording.

Mirsky said she was "so wrong" for using the slur and "should have just shut my mouth, called the police and that's it."

According to Beverly Hills police, no police report has been filed.

NBCLA reached out to the South Beverly Grill, which neighbors the valet parking lot, but had no comment or information on the issue.

In another video, now deleted, Mirsky returned to the valet parking lot and recorded herself apologizing to one of the parking attendants seen in the original video.