Injured Pomeranian Dumped Near Jurupa Valley Animal Shelter

Riverside County officials are investigating after an injured Pomeranian was abandoned outside a Jurupa Valley animal shelter Tuesday morning.

The young male Pomeranian, named Lucky Sunshine by the shelter because of the dog's "nice disposition," was found with a fracture on his front right leg, according to county Animal Services. A staff veterinarian with the department placed a cast on its injured leg.

It is a misdemeanor in California to willfully abandon an animal, even if outside an animal shelter, according to Animal Services Commander Chris Mayer. State law also requires pet owners to take their animal to a vet if it is injured.

“It is illegal and inhumane to treat a dog in this manner,” Animal Services Director Julie Bank said in a news release. "We will continue to monitor his health and if no one comes to claim him we will be providing surgery for him on Friday."

Mayer is reviewing the shelter's video surveillance to see if any useful information can be gained and submitted to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Anyone with information about the dog is encouraged to contact Animal Services at (951) 358-7387. The department is also seeking people interested in fostering and donating to help dogs like Lucky Sunshine, according to Bank.