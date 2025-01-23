Inland Empire businesses staying open amid week-long power outages 

A laundromat, grocery store and ice cream parlor are just some of the businesses that have gone over a week without power in Jurupa Valley.

Many of the shops on Mission Boulevard near Pedley are relying on generators to stay open, while others have been forced to close. The outages have also impacted many residents.

“We lost power last week for eight days and today, we lost power in the morning,” Hannah Acuna, a Jurupa Valley resident said. “We lost all of our food. The food in the refrigerator went bad and our grocery money went to fast food.”

Although inconvenient for residents and business owners, the power outages are necessary for the public’s safety, according to Southern California Edison.

“When we see strong winds, the hazard is for items to get picked up by the winds and come into contact with power lines and poles. That’s why we de-energize our infrastructure in certain areas,” said Gabriela Ornelas, who's with Southern California Edison.

As the strong winds persist and red flag warnings remain in place until Friday, customers will continue to see an interruption in their service, according to Southern California Edison.

Additionally, Riverside County customers who lost food purchased with Calfresh benefits during the power outage may be eligible for a replacement.

Check out the Calfresh website for details.