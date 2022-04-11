Inmate Sought After Walking Away From Southern California Re-Entry Facility

Authorities were searching Monday for a 34-year-old inmate who walked away from a Los Angeles reentry program, prison officials said.

Oscar Orozco left a Male Community Reentry Program facility around 10 p.m. Saturday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Orozco was sentenced to prison in June 2021 for carjacking with the use of a firearm, officials said. While incarcerated, he was also convicted of drug charges in Kern County.

Orozco was transferred to the reentry program in February and was set to be released from custody in February 2023. according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Orozco is 5 feet, 11 inches and weighs about 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a dark sweatshirt and gray pants cut off into shorts, officials said.

The Male Community Reentry Program allows eligible state inmates to serve the final portions of their sentences in a non-prison facility. The program aims to give offenders support to make a smooth transition back into society.