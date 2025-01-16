Insomniac events to donate proceeds to SoCal fire victims, first responders

Event organizer Insomniac announced a series of Southern California shows through the end of the month will donate proceeds to charities helping fire victims and first responders.

Shows scheduled Jan. 16 through the 31 will donate 100% of their net proceeds to various charities helping in the rebuild and rehabilitation efforts for those impacted by Los Angeles County’s brush fires. The devastating fires claimed the lives of at least two dozen people, destroyed multigenerational homes and forced thousands of residents out of their neighborhoods since they began last week.

The shows will be held at several venues in Los Angeles and San Diego, and will include headliners such as Deorro, DJ Pauly D, Emo Nite and more.

“We are carefully determining the organizations that will receive these funds, with particular emphasis on smaller, community-focused groups,” the Insomniac team said in a statement. “Our priority is to work with organizations that can quickly and directly provide assistance to those in need, ensuring that the support reaches the most affected individuals and communities as effectively as possible.”

The statement added that the organization also aims to help long-term recovery efforts for fire-impacted areas by supporting initiatives for months to come.

Tickets for the events range in price depending on the show. All events are 21+ over. For more information or to purchase a ticket, click here.