Long Beach

Internet Portal Launched to Help Migrant Children Arriving at Long Beach Convention Center

Children are expected to begin arriving at the Long Beach Convention Center this week as part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' national humanitarian effort.

By City News Service

A mass vaccination site is pictured.
NBCLA

Long Beach officials launched an online portal Monday with details on how community members, local organizations and businesses can help support the migrant children from the Mexican border who will be temporarily sheltered at the city's convention center.

“There's been overwhelming interest from our community to welcome and support the migrant children who will be coming to our city,” Mayor Robert Garcia said. “Long Beach will continue to demonstrate compassion to those in need, and our online portal will provide up-to-date information on ways community members can support these efforts.”

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Children are expected to begin arriving at the Long Beach Convention Center this week as part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' national humanitarian effort.

Coachella Valley Apr 17

Daughter of Mexican Indigenous Farmworkers Accepted to Harvard With Full-Ride Scholarship

migrant children 20 hours ago

New Migrant Facilities for Unaccompanied Minors Crop Up to Ease Crowding

While the reunification effort and shelter is led and funded by the HHS, the Long Beach Community Foundation has launched the Migrant Children Support Fund to accept donations from those who want to help.

All monetary donations to this fund are tax-deductible, and can be made online, or by mailing a check to the Long Beach Community Foundation at 400 Oceangate, Suite 800, Long Beach, CA 90802. Check donations should include “Migrant Children Support Fund” on the check designation.

Businesses and organizations interested in providing complimentary services at the HHS shelter should complete an interest form, which will be submitted to HHS for review and consideration.

City officials said examples of services include food/meal services, education, recreation, entertainment, family reunification, child supervision, legal services, religious services, language translation, facility set-up assistance and health care.

The city is also working with HHS to identify additional ways the community can get involved, including through volunteer opportunities.

Information on how to become an HHS sponsor is available at www.acf.hhs.gov/orr/about/ucs/sponsors.

The children are expected to be at the convention center for a period of 90 to 120 days, with no housing of children past Aug. 2 at the latest, officials have said. 

The city hopes to begin using the facility to host regular events as soon as August, with most COVID-19 restrictions expected to be lifted by then.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Long BeachImmigrationmigrant childrenshelter
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us