Investigation underway after man shot, killed in Van Nuys  

The LAPD did not make the identity of the victim immediately available.

By Elizabeth Chavolla

Los Angeles police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Van Nuys Sunday morning.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call around 5:35 a.m. near the 16100 block of Leadwell Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound lying in the street.

Paramedics then arrived at the scene and transported the victim to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No suspect information was made available as of Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Valley Bureau at 818-374-9550.  Anyone who wants to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

