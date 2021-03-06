Westwood

Investigation Underway for Bomb Scare at Federal Building in Westwood

After the man was detained, he told police that there was an active bomb inside the vehicle.

By Stephanie Lopez

NBC Universal, Inc.

Investigators are looking into a bomb scare at the Federal Building in Westwood that occurred on Saturday night.

Security personnel called for backup after a man drove a van through the gates of the parking lot, and then he proceeded to run into the lobby.

After the man was detained, he told police that there was an active bomb inside the vehicle.

Redondo Beach 1 hour ago

Man Shot to Death in Redondo Beach; One Suspect in Custody, One at Large

san fernando valley 2 hours ago

$50K Reward Offered in Search for Driver Who Killed Bicyclist in North Hills

FBI bomb technicians along with a Sheriff’s department k9 deputy and bomb dog cleared the building and determined there was no real threat.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The driver was hospitalized for an evaluation.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

WestwoodFBIInvestigationbomb threat
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us