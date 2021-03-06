Investigation Underway for Bomb Scare at Federal Building in Westwood

Investigators are looking into a bomb scare at the Federal Building in Westwood that occurred on Saturday night.

Security personnel called for backup after a man drove a van through the gates of the parking lot, and then he proceeded to run into the lobby.

After the man was detained, he told police that there was an active bomb inside the vehicle.

FBI bomb technicians along with a Sheriff’s department k9 deputy and bomb dog cleared the building and determined there was no real threat.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The driver was hospitalized for an evaluation.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.