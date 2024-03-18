Irvine

Dozens of Irvine homes burglarized in a month, some by professional criminals

While Irvine is considered the safest city in the U.S., officials warn the Orange County city is not "immune" to criminal activity.

By Hetty Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in Irvine are warning about a concerning number of crimes happening in the city, with some of them committed by organized criminal groups. 

There have been a total of 34 home burglaries in the last 35 days. 

In many of the crimes, burglars are getting in by climbing through a second-story window, or disabling or knocking down security cameras. More than half of the burglaries are thefts from garages. 

But police believe about 20% of the home burglaries are the work of organized, professional burglary rings. 

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"I've been here my whole adult life," said Lena Maddox, a long-time Irvine resident. "I've never had to lock my doors, never worried."

Maddox lives in a guard-gated community in Turtle Rock, which gave her a sense of security until she learned of the recent burglaries police are investigating.  

"We've stepped our systems," said Maddox. "I know a lot of my neighbors have stepped up, but we've never had to in the past."

Orange County May 18, 2020

5 Arrested in Burglary Ring That Netted $1.9 Million in Cash, Designer Watches

LAPD Mar 12

LAPD forming task force to target organized teams of foreign burglars

Ray Cui, who owns a pharmacy in Irvine, which was recently broken into, also lives in Irvine. 

"That's too many for me. Actually happening every day," said Cui. 

City leaders say the numbers aren't a lot for a city of more than 300,000 people. 

While FBI statistics show Irvine is the safest city in the nation when it comes to violent crime, city officials and police want residents to be more aware of the burglaries happening in the area. 

"Irvine is not immune. It's not zero crime," Irvine City Councilmember Tammy Kim said. "When we say Irvine is the safest city in the United States, it is true through FBI statistics for a city of our size. But it doesn't mean you leave your front door open. It doesn't mean you leave your garage door open.”

 Police offer the following tips based on the recent burglary trends:

  • Get a security system that has cameras with activity alerts, so it starts recording right when there's motion.
  • When a stranger is at your door, talk to them through your camera or from behind the door so they know someone is home.
  • Take inventory of your valuables including serial numbers, receipts and photos.

This article tagged under:

Irvine
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us