Body cam footage shows officer shooting man who stabbed his mother in Irvine

New video released by Irvine police Tuesday shows the moment officers shot and killed a man who they say was stabbing his 72-year-old mother outside her home last month.

In a chilling 911 call made by a neighbor on Aug. 8, the caller reports seeing a disturbance in his area.

“He’s like a 35-year-old man and he’s in the street chasing his mom with a knife,” the caller said.

That call came just before 3 p.m. from a neighbor near Green Tree Lane and Royce Road. The caller reported hearing them arguing for about 15 to 20 minutes and a good Samaritan attempting to de-escalate the situation.

“One of the neighbors tried to interfere but then he chased her with a knife,” the caller said.

Arriving minutes later, officers ordered the man to put the knife down as he attacked his mother.

“Drop the knife now. Drop the knife,” one officer can be heard saying on the body camera.

Instead, the man lunged toward one of the officers, prompting him to open fire.

The suspect, who was identified as 37-year-old Paul Montazer, died at the scene. His mother, 72-year-old Parvin Montazer, also died at the scene.

The Irvine Police Department is continuing to investigate the officer-involved shooting and the woman’s stabbing. A motive for the stabbing remains unclear.