Police shoot, kill man as he was fatally stabbing his mother in Irvine

Police arrived and saw the suspect stabbing the woman on the street, prompting them to open fire.

By Missael Soto

A man who police say stabbed his 72-year-old mother to death was shot and killed by officers in Irvine Thursday afternoon.

Police were dispatched just before 3 p.m. to reports of an attack on a woman on Green Tree Lane and Royce Road.

Officers arrived and saw the suspect stabbing the woman on the street, prompting them to open fire. Both the man and his mother succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The attacker was identified as 37-year-old Paul Parvea Montazer of Las Vegas. He was son to the victim, 72-year-old Irvine resident Parvin Montazer.

Detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack. Details on what prompted the stabbing were not immediately available.

