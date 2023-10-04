Long Beach

‘It kind of hurts': Thieves target Little League baseball organization in Long Beach

Hundreds of little leaguers are left without practicing equipment and are now asking for donations.

By Mekahlo Medina

The West Long Beach Little League was left without practicing equipment after thieves stole their goods over the weekend.

The equipment, itself, was kept in locked storage units, which were broken into over the weekend. Now, the league is seeking donations to help get their players back in the game.

“They are taking away from the kids, they need this stuff to be successful,” said League President, Louie Terrazas. Terrazas explained that pitching machines and bases were ripped off from inside the units. 

The league resorted to using put-down bags, which complicated safety issues during practice. Moreover, the league’s ATV, which is used to drag fields, was stolen as well.

“Whoever did it, obviously knew what they wanted,” Terrazas said. 

The league serves a majority low-income community, which has been impacted by the shooting of a 17-year-old earlier this year. This theft complicates the league’s overall mission, especially for Terrazas who grew up in the area. 

“It kind of hurts a little bit, but we will bounce back,” Terrazas said. 

Locals and family members are pulling together to restore the stolen equipment. Parents even say that kids are pitching in. 

“You feel for them because they want to help in any way they can,” said Jose Villa, the parent of a little leaguer.

A GoFundMe page was set up to buy new gear.

This article tagged under:

Long BeachLos Angelestheft
