It’s Egg Time for Big Bear’s Beloved Eagles

What to Know Jackie, a well-known eagle in the Big Bear area, laid an egg on Jan. 8

Another egg should arrive in the next three days, based on previous years

The eggs are expected to hatch around Valentine's Day

Even if you promised yourself an industrious, busy, and can-do start to the new year, you may never quite live up to what's happening in Big Bear as the second week of January begins.

For an egg has been laid, and it happens to be inside the nest of two of the most well-known, highly followed, and oh-so-discussed eagles in the region, possibly the country, and maybe even the world.

We're talking about Jackie and Shadow, an eagle pair that went viral in 2018 with their treetop adventures and awesome parenting skills.

The Friends of Big Bear Valley and Big Bear Eagle Nest Cam have caught some of those on-camera happenings, which have included egg-laying, the feeding of eaglets, and, tragically, the loss of one of their chicks.

Now Southern California, and fans from far-off places, too, have tuned in to find that Jackie laid an egg on the afternoon of Jan. 8, 2020.

A second egg is expected "in the next three days," with Saturday, Jan. 11 serving as a strong possibility as the date when Egg #2 will make its debut.

"Until then, they'll keep this egg a little cooler so development is slow," shared a representative for the organization.

Why? You guessed it: Mother and father are creating an environment where the pair of baby eagles will hatch closer together.

As for the date when that plan might, well, hatch?

This is an easy one to remember: Valentine's Day, as the incubation period is around 35 days "from the second egg."

Will eagle aficionados be watching the live cam for clues as to when the first egg'll show signs of opening? They'll be patiently observing the nest long before the middle of February arrives, via the webcam, while connecting with other bird buffs from all over.

Ready for the Big Bear Baby Eagle Countdown 2020?

It's here. And if you wanted to call the in-egg birds "weegles," because we're talking about wee eagles here, well, we won't dissuade you. It's that exciting.

Have questions about what you're seeing in the nest, weegle people? There are answers.