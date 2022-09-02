‘It's Not a Gun, Bro.' LAPD Releases Video of Leimert Park Shooting of Man Holding Auto Part

New body-worn video of a police shooting in Leimert Park from July was released Thursday, in which LAPD officers can be heard acknowledging that the suspect was not holding a weapon before officers opened fire on the man.

The 12-minute video shows officers approach 39-year-old Jermaine Petit, give commands for him to stop and drop his "weapon," and when he doesn't comply, he is shot. One officer also says to another that what they believe is a weapon is "not a gun" before the shooting.

Note: The full video is graphic.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In early August, NBCLA broke the story that the Los Angeles Police Department officers had shot Petit, but he was actually holding a six-inch, black metal latch actuator, after the I-Team obtained images of the object and a 911 call from the LAPD.

As of July 29, the LAPD said Petit was recovering from the injuries at a hospital, and was being held on two prior arrest warrants in lieu of $100,000 bail.

In the segment of the 911 call transcript NBCLA obtained in early August, a person reported on July 18, 2022 that a man pulled a gun when told to leave a location.

"...And, uh, I told him to leave and he pulled out a gun. Looks like a black, semi-automatic gun," according to the LAPD transcript.

On the night of the shooting a department spokesman told reporters the person shot had been armed with a weapon.

Two days later LAPD Chief Michel Moore told the Board of Police Commissioners the object was not a weapon, but rather an automotive part.

"Officers made contact with Mr. Petit, who was in possession of a black metal latch actuator," Moore said.

"A uniformed supervisor arrived at scene and upon his arrival, an officer involved shooting occurred. Mr. Petit was struck by gunfire and fell on to the pavement," the Chief said.

In the never before seen bodycam video released Sept. 1, officers responding after the 911 call approach Petit and give him commands to stop walking.

One officer can be heard on the video saying, “It’s not a gun, bro.”

LAPD

Another angle of footage on another officer’s body-worn camera shows the officers continue to approach him, despite one officer commenting that Petit was not holding a weapon.

The other officer can be heard saying, “What’s in your hands?” and “What is…you said that’s not a gun?”

In the confusion, officers open fire.

LAPD

Another officer arriving can be heard saying, “I got the gun right here," after Petit falls the to ground.

After Petit is on the ground, officers tell him to “stop reaching for it,” meaning the actuator.

Seven officers, some with protective body armor, then approach Petit lying in a pool of blood and take him into custody, video shows.

LAPD

Surveillance video from a home across the street was also shared of the shooting.

It shows officers chasing Petit and shooting him, and as he falls to the ground, children go running by on the opposite side of the street.

LAPD

Petit was taken to a hospital where he was treated for gunshot wounds and eventually arrested on two felony warrants, the LAPD said.

The felony warrants were for obstructing and resisting an officer, and assault with a deadly weapon on an officer.

His case is pending on charges from the LA City Attorney’s office: he was charged with two counts of brandishing a replica firearm.

New Images of alleged weapon man was holding before LAPD shooting in Leimert Park. Reports Eric Leonard on August 1, 2022.