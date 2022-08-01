LAPD Shares Images of What Police Initially Said Was a Weapon Before Officer Shot Man

The LAPD shared photos Monday of an object, initially described as a weapon, that was allegedly held by a man shot by officers in Leimert Park last month, along with still images from police body worn video of the incident and a portion of the transcript of the 9-1-1 call that sent officers to the scene.

The first photo shows a black cylindrical metal object with a rectangle protruding from one side, which was said to be a latch actuator, an automotive component.

The LAPD said in a statement the second and third photos show the same object in the hand of 39-year-old Jermaine Petit, seconds before he was shot twice.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

As of July 29 the LAPD said Petit was recovering from the injuries at a hospital, and was being held on two prior arrest warrants in lieu of $100,000 bail.

In the segment of the 9-1-1 call transcript, a person reported on July 18, 2022 that a man pulled a gun when told to leave a location.

"...And, uh, I told him to leave and he pulled out a gun. Looks like a black, semi-automatic gun," according to the LAPD transcript.

LAPD

The LAPD did not make public a recording of the call or the radio dispatch directing officers to the scene. The department has not yet shared body worn or other video from the shooting.

On the night of the shooting a department spokesman told reporters the person shot had been armed with a weapon.

Two days later LAPD Chief Michel Moore told the Board of Police Commissioners the object was not a weapon, but rather an automotive part.

"Officers made contact with Mr. Petit, who was in possession of a black metal latch actuator," Moore said.

LAPD

"A uniformed supervisor arrived at scene and upon his arrival, an officer involved shooting occurred. Mr. Petit was struck by gunfire and fell on to the pavement," the Chief said.

The shooting marked the 20th for LAPD officers so far in 2022.

The officers involved were identified as Sgt. Brett Hayhoe, who joined the LAPD in 2000, and Ofcr. Daryl Glover, who was hired in 2015.

The LAPD did not say if one or both of the officers fired their guns.