LAPD Motorcycle Officer Injured in Harbor Freeway Hit-And-Run

A Los Angeles Police Department motorcycle officer was injured in a hit-and-run collision on the southbound Harbor Freeway in South Los Angeles Thursday night, and authorities were searching for a suspect vehicle.

The crash involving several vehicles was reported about 8:05 p.m. near the Glenn Anderson Freeway, and the collision caused the officer to be knocked off his motorcycle and possibly strike the freeway's center divider, according to the LAPD.

One other person was injured in the collision and taken to a hospital along with the officer, but their conditions were not immediately known.

Authorities were searching for a white BMW convertible that was involved in the collision and fled the scene southbound on the Harbor Freeway.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

All lanes of the southbound Harbor Freeway in the vicinity of the crash were closed for an unknown duration as authorities investigated the collision, and traffic was being diverted onto the Glenn Anderson Freeway.