Police say thieves armed with guns targeted people with expensive jewelry in Beverly Grove Wednesday morning.

The victims who were robbed told police that at least two men demanded jewelry and cell phones from them.

The robbery took place at a 76 gas station on the corner of Melrose Ave. and Fairfax Ave.

No one was hurt but the robbers managed to get away.

No information has been released if any arrests have been made.