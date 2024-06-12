President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden to make stops in SoCal

Both the president of the United States and the First Lady will soon be making a stop in Southern California.

The First Lady Jill Biden will be making her way to Southern California as part of a three-day campaign that will span across five states.

Starting Thursday she will be in Wisconsin and visit four battleground states for political events.

Recently, Dr. Biden was in Delaware for the past week to be present in the courtroom for the trial of her son, Hunter Biden.

Hunter Biden has returned with his family to their Malibu home.

On Father's Day weekend, President Biden is scheduled to attend a fundraiser in Los Angeles along with President Obama, George Clooney and Julia Roberts.