Joe Kelly surprises fans at Ontario Jack in The Box restaurant

Dodger fans in the Inland Empire were in for a treat at an area fast-food restaurant when pitcher Joe Kelly made an appearance for a meet and greet.

The athlete started his day Wednesday at his alma mater, Corona High School, to lift spirits at a pep rally. While still in the Inland Empire, Kelly then stopped by an Ontario Jack in the Box for a surprise photo op with fans.

Decked out with blue and white balloons, the fast-food restaurant made a warm welcome for the pitcher and had a grass-like backdrop for photos. Once word spread about Kelly’s appearance, several fans formed a line outside the eatery for a chance to meet the World Series winner.

Kelly’s trip to Corona and Ontario was part of the baseball team’s “Dodgers Love LA Community Tour” – a weeklong effort from the team’s players, staff and alum to service Los Angeles and its greater region.

“This year, we are producing one dozen impactful events all intended to provide memorable experiences that showcase the diversity and uniqueness of L.A., to the greatest fans in the world,” Kristin McCowan, Dodgers Vice President of Government & Community Affairs, said in a press release.

Other events from the tour include volunteering at a women’s center, reading with children, an animal shelter visit and more.