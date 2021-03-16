Arlington Heights

Award-Winning Journalist Killed in Arlington Heights Hit-and-Run Crash

A short time after the crash, 56-year-old Ruben Granada was arrested related to the hit-and-run.

By Kim Tobin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Margo Spann, an award-winning journalist and board member with the National Association of Black Journalists in Los Angeles, was killed in a hit-and-run crash last week, and her family is seeking justice in her death.

A local news reporter from Milwaukee, the 40-year-old was a Los Angeles production company owner and board member of the NABJ.

"It was a joy for me to watch her career continue to blossom and bloom over the years, to see her doing what she had always dreamed of doing," said Reverend Peter J. Spann, Margo's older brother.

The reverend said Margo is the youngest of eight siblings.

Early Thursday morning, Margo Spann was out walking her dog near her home in Arlington Heights when a driver crashed into her in the crosswalk at Venice Boulevard and Wilton Place, according to the LAPD.

The driver sped off, police said.

A short time later, 56-year-old Ruben Granada was arrested related to the hit-and-run crash.

"Margo was so young, and to lose her so suddenly was just really something we have not dealt with as a family," said Peter J. Spann.

Margo Spann's fellow journalists at NABJLA are also mourning her loss and wrote, “We send out love and support to her family at this time of unspeakable pain and grief."

The family said they’re thankful an arrest was made and that they’re putting their trust in law enforcement, along with leaning on faith and each other and hoping Margo's life will inspire others.

"Hold your loved ones close," said Reverend Peter J. Spann. "Tell people you love them, and remember that life is a gift. It’s a gift, and no matter how long we have it, to embrace it and in the spirit of Margo— to live it to the fullest."

Margo also had a passion for helping black and minority students with scholarship opportunities through her family’s foundation.

They family asks for donations in lieu of flowers to the James W. Spann Foundation.

