Tiger Woods ‘Recovering at Home' Following Violent Accident

Golfer Tiger Woods was back home Tuesday after being released from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center following a violent crash on the Palos Verdes Peninsula last month.

"Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery," Woods wrote in a message on his Twitter account Tuesday.

The world-famous golfer thanked doctors, nurses and staff at both Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where the golfer was rushed for emergency surgery following the early morning crash on Hawthorne Boulevard, and at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where Woods was later transported.

Added Woods, "I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day."