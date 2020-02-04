Riverside County

Judge to Decide if South Dakota Man Accused of Rape and Torture in SoCal to Stand Trial

John Leo Hemmer, 46, is charged with 12 felony counts including rape, torture, attempted murder and spousal abuse.

By City News Service

A judge Tuesday is scheduled to decide if a South Dakota man accused of kidnapping his girlfriend and holding her at a Desert Hot Springs RV park where he allegedly tortured and raped her will stand trial.

Riverside County sheriff's deputies responded to a domestic violence call on Feb. 6, 2019 at about 7:30 p.m. to a KOA campground at 70405 Dillon
Road, sheriff's Sgt. Francisco Velasco said at the time.

"The reporting party stated her boyfriend had assaulted her and she was prevented from leaving,'' he said.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim with numerous non-life-threatening injuries, and she was taken to a hospital. Hemmer was later arrested.

At Tuesday's preliminary hearing, a judge will decide if prosecutors
have sufficient evidence to warrant ordering Hemmer to stand trial.

Hemmer is being held at the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning without bail.

