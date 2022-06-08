Juneteenth was officially signed a federal holiday by President Joe Biden in 2021. The holiday has been celebrated since 1865 and originated in Galveston, Texas.

It is a day that celebrates the end of slavery and the freedom of enslaved Black Americans in Galveston, Texas two months after Robert E. Lee surrendered and almost two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863.

There will be a variety of events being hosted across LA and there are also multiple businesses and organizations you can support.

Here is a list of different events to check out to celebrate Juneteenth.

Free events to attend

Juneteenth Community Celebration

Grab a chair and a blanket and head over the Juneteenth Community Celebration on June 18 at Woodley Park in Van Nuys.

The event will bring together the community and feature live entertainment, giveaways, raffles, and Black vendors.

The evet will run from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Let's Celebrate Juneteenth Together LA

The Open Arms Food Pantry and Resource Center will be hosting the Emancipation of the Enslaved on June 19.

The event will be held at Westchester Park in Westchester from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

There will be liv music, an African marketplace, performing artists, and a Foodie Area of LA finest food vendors.

The event will also have appearances from rappers, council members, and book authors.

Congresswoman Maxine Waters is also expected to be in attendance.

Crenshaw YMCA - Juneteenth Unifest

The Crenshaw YMCA is hosting their second annual Juneteenth Unifest on June 18 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

This year's theme is Rooted in Crenshaw: Family, Strength, and Unity.

There will be a special mural ribbon cutting ceremony, hair braiding services, financial literacy workshops, and live performances.

Ways to support

There are Black businesses all over that you can support. Remember that you can celebrate them all year long and not just on Juneteenth.