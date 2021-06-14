Join the Celebration: NBC4 Sponsors Juneteenth Parade in South LA

NBC4 is pleased to support the second annual Juneteenth in LA Parade as the exclusive media sponsor, building on a local movement to honor Black independence and celebrate the community’s many achievements.

This year’s event takes place on Saturday with vehicles lining up starting at 11:30 a.m. at Inglewood High School. The parade will begin at 1:00 p.m., cruising through predominantly Black neighborhoods and small businesses in South Los Angeles and culminating in a celebration at Leimert Park.

Join Meteorologist Melissa Magee, Today in LA Traffic Anchor Robin Winston, Anchor and Reporter Michelle Valles and Today in LA Reporter Toni Guinyard who are participating. NBC4 will also have a convertible with the news talent riding along and greeting spectators; the public is welcome to visit the station's booth at the kick-off location beginning at 11:00 a.m. to engage with the news talent.

Last year, NBC4 joined the parade as the event organizers made history in Los Angeles coordinating the first event of its kind observing this important holiday.

Juneteenth (short for June Nineteenth) is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. On June 19, 1865, enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, were informed of their freedom and that the Civil War had ended. The announcement put into effect the Emancipation Proclamation, which was issued more than two years earlier on Jan. 1, 1863, by President Abraham Lincoln.

To learn more about the Juneteenth parade and to register a vehicle in the parade, go to juneteenthinla.com.

To learn more about the significance of the holiday, visit Juneteenth.com and the National Museum of African American History and Culture.