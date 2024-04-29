NBC4 and Telemundo 52 invite you to the NAMIWalks Greater LA County Mental Health Festival at LA State Historic Park

Join Annabelle Sedano, NBC4 News Anchor and Sandra O’Neill, Telemundo 52 News Anchor at The National Alliance on Mental Illness Greater L.A. County (NAMI GLAC) walk taking place this Saturday, May 4th. This free community wide event at LA Historic State Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will feature a 5K fundraising walk, activities, and food trucks.

For 20 years, NAMIWalks has been leading the mental health conversations and community building in Los Angeles. This year’s popular NAMIWalks connects Angelenos whose lives or families have been affected by mental illness. The Walk raises awareness, fights stigma, and raises funds. “These funds enable NAMI GLAC to continue providing free programs, school presentations, and services, including peer-led classes and support groups throughout LA County” says Traute Winters, NAMI GLAC’s Executive Director.

For their 20th anniversary, Mayor Karen Bass will join the walk to commemorate this occasion. Congresswoman Grace Napolitano will receive the inaugural NAMI GLAC Mental Health Champion Award in recognition of her years of work in mental health including founding the Congressional Mental Health Caucus and initiating an in-school mental health and suicide prevention program that has helped students across 35 LA schools.

Festival attendees can participate in workshops including an all-day schedule of mindfulness, meditation and Sound Baths giving everyone the chance to learn and practice positive coping skills. For children, take home NAMI’s Little Monster coloring & activity books in English, Spanish, and Mandarin. Learn about horticultural therapy and more at resource booths which will also provide information and giveaways. Picnics in the park are encouraged.

Individuals and teams can register online at www.namiwalks.org/LACounty . Festival sponsors include Johnson & Johnson and Media Sponsor NBC4 Telemundo 52.