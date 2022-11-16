Justin Bieber Offers Refunds for Remainder of Justice World Tour

Pop superstar Justin Bieber announced his Changes World Tour back in 2019 after a four-year hiatus, with no knowledge of the chaos that was to come.

After long on and off health battles, Bieber was finally ready to start touring again. He prepared to take on 45 North American shows and was on the cusp of announcing international dates.

When the pandemic was announced in early 2020, Team Bieber had no choice but to postpone the tour.

In an attempt to revive the tour, Bieber pushed the shows a year back. Unfortunately, COVID had different plans and shut that down. Team Bieber bounced back in 2022, successfully rebranding to the "Justice World Tour," corresponding with his 2021 hit album "Justice."

He kicked off the tour off in San Diego and made two stops in Los Angeles. Justin successfully preformed 49 shows, fighting off COVID and Ramsay Hunt Syndrome along the way.

Prioritizing his health, the superstar canceled the remainder of the "Justice World Tour."

Ticket holders report being offered refunds from their point of purchase as of Sunday evening.

Although the cancellation seems sudden, Justin Bieber has poured out so much heart and love to his fans, thanking them for their support through his struggles.