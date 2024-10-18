A police procession and a celebration as well as a cake – all for a dog.

Mailo, K9 officer who worked for the South Gate Police Department for over seven years, officially retired Thursday.

“K9 Mailo has been an incredible officer, always on duty, always sharp. Sometimes a little too sharp!” the South Gate Police Department said on a social media post.

Mailo was greeted by other K-9s and officers who surprised him with a cake.

“He has kept us all safe and made sure bad guys know who's boss even if they had to learn that lesson the hard way,” the department said.

“It's time to retire those sharp skills and enjoy a life of treats and belly rubs. We are sure you'll be much gentler with your chew toys from here on out!”